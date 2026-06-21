Brazil´s President Lula maintains poll lead over right-wing Senator Bolsonaro

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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ministerial meeting after Trump administration proposed a new punitive tariff of 25% on many imports from Brazil, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, June 20 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has maintained his lead over opposition right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the race for the October presidential election, a new poll by Datafolha showed on Saturday.

Lula, of the left-wing Workers' Party, would win a potential second-round runoff against the senator by 47% to 43%, repeating last month's results, Datafolha said.

In the most likely first-round scenario, the incumbent polled at 41% compared to 31% for Bolsonaro.

The new Datafolha survey suggests that the senator may have stemmed the electoral damage caused by the revelation that he asked a now jailed banker to finance a film about his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been convicted of plotting a coup against the democratic order.

The senator said that no favors were exchanged in connection with the movies' financing.

Datafolha surveyed 2,004 respondents across 139 cities. The poll carries a margin of error of two percentage points. REUTERS