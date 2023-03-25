Brazil’s Lula to seek Chinese semiconductor tech, investment in Beijing

BRASILIA - Brazil will seek Chinese technology and investment to develop a semiconductor industry in the South American country despite US attempts to discourage association with China in this area, a senior presidential adviser told Reuters.

Semiconductors will be a priority on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit to China next week.

His top foreign policy adviser, former foreign minister Celso Amorim, said Brazil cannot afford to take sides in growing tensions between China and the United States.

Mr Lula’s trip will seek Chinese cooperation in fostering Brazil’s sustainable development and digital economy.

The countries are preparing to sign agreements on the Sino-Brazilian CBERS small satellite programme started in 1988, along with accords on production of communications and microelectronics equipment, Mr Amorim said, in an interview.

The US government has suggested that associations with the production of Chinese microelectronics would not be welcome, which could affect Brazilian plans to produce semiconductors amid a global shortage.

“I don’t pay attention to messages. If the US wants, they can propose bigger and better conditions and that’s it, and we will choose theirs,” Mr Amorim said.

“We have no preference for a Chinese semiconductor factory. But if they offer good conditions, I don’t see why we refuse. We are not afraid of the big bad wolf,” he commented, when asked about US discouragement of technology deals with China.

Mr Lula’s trip to China comes less than two months after he met US President Joe Biden at the White House, as Brasilia aims for a pragmatic foreign policy, balancing ties with its top trading partners, despite growing tensions between the two.