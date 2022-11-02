Brazil’s Lula, Britain’s Johnson to attend COP27 climate summit

SAO PAULO - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in this month’s COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt, the head of his political party said on Tuesday.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will also attend the United Nations climate change talks that start next week in Egypt, raising the pressure on the current premier, Rishi Sunak, to do likewise.

Asked by Sky News on Tuesday if he would travel to the Nov 6-18 summit, known as COP27, Johnson replied: “Yes, as it happens. I was invited by the Egyptians.”

Johnson’s confirmation adds to the pressure on Sunak to attend the talks to demonstrate his commitment to fighting climate change, especially as questions were asked about his seriousness in tackling the issue while he served as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Johnson.

Environmentalists in Brazil and abroad cheered Lula’s election win on Sunday after he campaigned on promises to protect the Amazon rainforest and restore Brazilian leadership on climate change.

He defeated President Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing nationalist who has overseen rising deforestation and appointed climate change skeptics as ministers.

Gleisi Hoffman, the head of Lula’s Workers Party, on Tuesday confirmed he would attend COP27.

“He was invited by (Amapa state) Governor Waldez Goes, who is coordinating the consortium of Amazon governors, to accompany them,” Hoffman said. “He will go, but we don’t have the dates yet.”

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also invited Lula to attend the summit in a message congratulating him on his election victory.

COP27 runs from Nov 6 to 18 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. World leaders generally attend the opening of the conference.

Two people with the Lula campaign, requesting anonymity as plans had not been confirmed, said he would likely attend during the second week of the conference.

Lula will “certainly” meet with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at COP27, among other meetings, his adviser and former Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira told Reuters.

“I have absolute certainty that...various national representatives will request to meet with President Lula,” Teixeira said, adding that she was being directly consulted on the matter.