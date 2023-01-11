Brazil’s ex-president Bolsonaro shares video with voter fraud conspiracies on Facebook

Brasilia – Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro used his Facebook account to share a video of voter fraud conspiracies shortly after being discharged from a US hospital on Tuesday.

While Mr Bolsonaro’s post doesn’t comment on the video’s claims, the person speaking in the clip raises questions about the integrity of Brazil’s voting machines and alleges that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wasn’t legitimately elected. The baseless allegations echo one of the main complaints of rioters who ransacked government buildings in Brasilia on Sunday.

Facebook added a tag to the post saying that electronic voting “is secure and auditable”, including a link to more information from Brazilian election authorities.

Brazil’s Oct 30 election was certified by the country’s electoral authority and deemed clean by the international community, and Mr Lula was sworn in on Jan 1.

Mr Bolsonaro refused to attend Mr Lula’s inauguration, travelling to Florida right before his term ended and remaining there since. One day after his supporters stormed Brasilia, he was hospitalised near Orlando with abdominal pain.

For months before the election, Mr Bolsonaro had repeated the same conspiracy theories to sow doubt about the voting process. His supporters have amplified those claims and, after his defeat to Mr Lula, many took to the streets to call for a military intervention.

Facebook, whose parent company is known as Meta Platforms, suspended the account of former US President Donald Trump for two years after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. Meta spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Mr Bolsonaro’s post. BLOOMBERG