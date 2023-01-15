Brazil riots may have strengthened Lula's hand: Analysts

RIO DE JANEIRO - By ransacking government buildings in their fervent opposition to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s Jan 8 rioters may have strengthened his hand instead, at least temporarily, analysts say.

Many even among the backers of defeated far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro were shocked by the pillaging of national heritage buildings and artefacts.

Immediately after the storming of the presidency, Congress and Supreme Court, Lula gathered leaders of the three institutions – many of them from the political right – for a unanimous condemnation of the events.

Presenting a united front, they affirmed publicly that democracy would not be allowed to falter just three decades after the fall of Brazil’s military dictatorship.

“The events (of Jan 8) had the opposite effect” of what was intended, said Dr Mayra Goulart, professor of political science at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

“Lula will no doubt emerge stronger. These assaults have created a climate of national unity for the defence of democracy,” she said.

The riots happened exactly one week after Mr Lula’s inauguration went off with much pomp and ceremony, but in the absence of Mr Bolsonaro who left the country two days earlier and dodged the traditional duty of handing over the presidential sash.

Thousands forced their way into the seats of power, smashing windows and furniture, destroying priceless works of art, and leaving behind graffiti messages calling for a military coup.

The military did not rise to the call.

More than 2,000 alleged rioters were detained, and the authorities are tracking those suspected of having masterminded and financed the revolt that shocked Brazil and the world.

An investigation has been opened into a possible role played by Bolsonaro, whose justice minister was arrested on Saturday for possible collusion with the vandals.

Condemnation from abroad was unanimous.