Brazil recovers Matisse paintings stolen from Sao Paulo library

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SAO PAULO, Aug 14 - Brazilian police have recovered eight works by French painter Henri Matisse that were stolen from Sao Paulo's largest public library late last year.

The prints, valued at more than 1 million reais ($193,000), were found in an apartment in the downtown area of Sao Bernardo do Campo, part of the Sao Paulo metropolitan area, according to a police statement.

The recovery is a key development in a months-long investigation that began after two people entered Sao Paulo's Mario de Andrade Library in December 2025, restrained a security guard and an elderly couple, and stole paintings and documents, according to police.

Police said the alleged mastermind of the heist of 13 paintings was arrested in April in relation to a separate investigation involving art theft. They also arrested a man at the residence where the paintings were found. Investigators said the suspect was holding the pieces on behalf of the alleged mastermind.

Five other stolen works by renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari remain missing and are believed to have been sold.

A Matisse painting was among three stolen paintings recovered in an operation in Italy this week, officials there said on Friday.

Known for his use of vivid colors and focus on emotion over realism, Matisse is regarded as one of the most influential painters of the 20th century. REUTERS