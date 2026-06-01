Brazil probes two suspected Ebola cases as patients test positive for other diseases

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RIO DE JANEIRO, May 31 - A man with a suspected case of Ebola in Brazil's Sao Paulo state tested positive for meningitis, as another suspected case of Ebola emerged in Rio de Janeiro state, local health authorities said on Sunday.

In Rio de Janeiro, the patient tested positive for malaria, but in neither case does the diagnosis of other diseases rule out the possibility of Ebola, said authorities, adding that both cases are still under investigation.

In the Sao Paulo case, a man from the Democratic Republic of Congo presented with a fever after recently visiting the African country, while in Rio the patient had recently traveled to Uganda. Both countries are experiencing Ebola outbreaks.

In a separate statement, Brazil's Health Ministry added that the man in Sao Paulo has been intubated and his condition is serious. REUTERS