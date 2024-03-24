Brazil police seek three arrests tied to 2018 murder of Rio councilwoman

Updated
Mar 24, 2024, 07:18 PM
Published
Mar 24, 2024, 07:18 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian federal police said on Sunday they were seeking to arrest three people connected to the 2018 murder of Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver.

Police arrested Domingos Brazao, a councilor on the Rio state audit court (TCE), federal lawmaker Chiquinho Brazao and former Rio police chief Rivaldo Barbosa, two sources at the federal police told Reuters.

TCE, Chiquinho Brazao's office and Rio's police did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside normal working hours. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top