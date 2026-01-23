Brazil finance minister wants deputy Durigan as successor, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Brazil's Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Dario Durigan looks on behind Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a ceremony to launch a digital platform for tax reform in Brasilia, Brazil January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Jan 22 - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad would like President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to appoint his executive secretary, Dario Durigan, to succeed him once he leaves the post in coming weeks, two sources said.

For the No. 2 position that Durigan would vacate, Haddad is considering naming the current Treasury secretary, Rogerio Ceron, the sources added, in a configuration that would signal continuity in the ministry's current management.

According to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans are private and still require Lula's approval, Haddad is also discussing who would lead the Treasury if that scenario is confirmed.

The finance ministry declined to comment.

Haddad said last week he intends to step down before the end of January, though no departure date has been announced.

One factor that could delay his exit is a possible trip to India with Lula from February 19–21, but the ministry has not yet received a request from the presidential palace for Haddad to join the delegation, according to a third source.

Durigan, responsible for coordinating work across the ministry's different areas, has played a key role in negotiations with Congress on economic measures and has also strengthened his relationship with Lula.

Haddad has said that after leaving the ministry he hopes to help with Lula's reelection campaign this year, though allies in the president's Workers Party (PT) also tout him as a potential candidate for the Senate or for governing the state of Sao Paulo.

He said this week he has begun discussing with Lula what role he will play in this year's general elections, but the two have yet to reach an agreement. REUTERS