Brazil finance minister taps Ceron for executive secretary, Leal to Treasury

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SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 23 - Brazil's Finance Minister Dario Durigan said on Monday that Treasury Secretary Rogerio Ceron will become the ministry's new executive secretary.

Ceron will be replaced as Treasury chief by Daniel Leal, who had been serving as undersecretary for public debt, Durigan added in a post on X.

"I have confidence in (Ceron's) ability to deliver, and I would like to emphasize that his work as head of the Treasury has been instrumental in advancing our agenda in recent years," Durigan said.

The reshuffle at the ministry comes after former Minister Fernando Haddad announced last week that he was stepping down from the role to run for Sao Paulo state governor in the October elections.

Durigan, who served as executive secretary under Haddad, was then appointed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as finance minister, pledging "continuity" of the economic policies taken by his predecessor. REUTERS