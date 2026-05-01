Straitstimes.com header logo

Brazil Congress overturns Lula veto on bill cutting Bolsonaro coup sentence

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on during an event to mark the consolidation of democracy in Brazil, a year after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, in Brasilia, Brazil January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

The move marked the second major defeat handed by lawmakers to Lula this week.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

SAO PAULO - Brazil's Congress on April 30 overturned President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's veto on a bill sharply reducing former President Jair Bolsonaro's 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election, further weakening the leftist leader's hand in Congress.

The move marked the second major defeat handed by lawmakers to Lula this week, after Brazil's Senate on April 29 rejected his nomination of Solicitor General Jorge Messias for a Supreme Court seat, making him the first leader in more than a century to have a top court appointee rejected by Congress.

The bill, approved in December, cut Bolsonaro's prison term to just over two years and reduced sentences for those convicted over their roles in a January 2023 riot, when Bolsonaro supporters invaded and ransacked the presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress.

Lula vetoed the bill in January, arguing that there was strong evidence to support the conviction of Bolsonaro and other coup plotters.

Bolsonaro, 71, began serving his sentence in November. He was initially jailed but is currently under what authorities described as "humanitarian house arrest" due to health concerns.

The former president, who has gone through several surgeries since he was stabbed in the abdomen during a campaign event in 2018, spent weeks in a hospital in March due to an acute form of pneumonia. REUTERS

More on this topic
President Lula, challenger Flavio Bolsonaro even in Brazil election second-round, poll shows
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro leaves hospital, starts house arrest: Doctor
See more on

Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.