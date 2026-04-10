Brazil and US to launch joint action to fight organized crime, Brazil says
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SAO PAULO, April 10 - The Brazilian government is set to announce a Brazil-U.S. action against organized crime on Friday, according to the Brazilian Finance Ministry.
The so-called Project MIT (Mutual Interdiction Team) brings together the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to combat transnational crime, a statement from the ministry said.
It aims to integrate intelligence efforts and joint operations to intercept illicit shipments of weapons and narcotics, the statement said. It is part of a broader agenda between Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Brazil's Finance Minister Dario Durigan will announce the details at a press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. REUTERS