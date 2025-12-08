Bolsonaro's son says he may not run for Brazil president

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro's son, walks after visiting his father at the Federal Police building in Brasilia, Brazil, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Mateus Bonomi/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 7 - Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, said on Sunday he may not run for president in next year's general election.

His stance marks a reversal from an announcement on Friday, when the younger Bolsonaro said his father had chosen him to run on the Liberal Party's ticket, jilting markets which had bet on a more seasoned candidate consolidating support on the right.

A definitive announcement would come on Monday, the senator said after attending a religious service.

"There's a possibility I won't go all the way," he said, adding his stepping down would come "at a price."

The senator declined to say if that price would be Congress voting a bill to pardon those convicted of invading and vandalizing public buildings in January 2023, in protest against election results.

"I just want you to think about what's at stake in Brazil and how much it's worth for me to withdraw my candidacy."

Former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence, was convicted for plotting a coup after his defeat to leftwing Luis Inacio Lula da Silva in the 2022 election. REUTERS