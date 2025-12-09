Bolsonaro's son confirms Brazil presidential run, decision 'irreversible'

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro said on Tuesday his decision to run for president in 2026 is "irreversible," ‍reaffirming ​he would challenge President Luiz ‍Inacio Lula da Silva after suggesting over the weekend he might step ​aside.

The ​lawmaker spoke to reporters after visiting his father, former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year ‍sentence for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election ​to Lula.

"I told him ⁠this candidacy is irreversible," the younger Bolsonaro said. "And in his own words, 'we will not turn back.' Now it is time to talk ​to people so we can have the right people on our side."

The ‌senator first announced on Friday ​that his father backed him for a presidential run, jolting markets that had bet on a more seasoned, market-friendly candidate such as Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas consolidating support on the right.

Freitas said on Monday he would support ‍Flavio.

The lawmaker thanked Freitas and said he understood the ​market reaction over "concerns" that Lula could remain in office for another ​four years, while adding that his candidacy ‌would now gain traction to challenge the leftist leader. REUTERS