Bolsonaro supporters urge Brazil military to keep him in power

SAO PAULO - Thousands of Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters called on Wednesday for the Brazilian military to intervene and keep the right-wing president in power after he lost re-election to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

After days of silence, Mr Bolsonaro on Tuesday gave a short speech in which he neither accepted defeat nor congratulated Mr Lula on his win over the weekend, although his chief of staff took the podium afterwards to say the president had authorised the transition to a new government.

Since then, his supporters have rallied in front of military installations in Brazil’s major cities to call for action.

“Federal intervention now!” chanted some of the thousands who gathered in front of the Southeastern Military Command in the Latin American country’s biggest city, Sao Paulo, on Wednesday.

“We want a federal intervention because we demand our freedom. We do not admit that a thief governs us,” Mrs Angela Cosac, 70, told AFP, next to a sign reading “SOS Armed Forces.” This alluded to the fact that Lula served time in prison for corruption.

Another demonstration in Sao Paulo’s Paulista Avenue was planned for later in the day.

In the southern state of Santa Catarina, protesters were filmed on Wednesday raising Nazi salutes.

Thousands also gathered in the capital, Brasilia, chanting “civil resistance.” And in rainy downtown Rio de Janeiro, demonstrators were filmed by Brazilian media chanting: “Lula, thief, your place is in prison.”

Blockades

Protesters also maintained road blockades across the country for the third consecutive day, though the number decreased from 271 on Tuesday to 167 on Wednesday, according to police.

In Sao Paulo, military police used tear gas to disperse a blockade on the main highway connecting the state with the central-west region of the country, after the Supreme Federal Court ordered the use of “all necessary measures” to open the roads.

Mr Rodrigo da Mata, a 41-year-old salesman, told AFP that he wanted a military intervention “so that our country does not become communist.”

“We do not accept the election result because we know it was fraudulent. Like everything that the PT does”, he added, in reference to Mr Lula’s Workers’ Party.

Trucks sounded their horns while demonstrators, wearing yellow football jerseys, waved flags in front of passing vehicles, according to scenes broadcast on local television.

The blockades have caused disruptions across the country. The main airport in Sao Paulo cancelled 48 flights due to the protests, according to its press office.