Bolsonaro son targeted by Brazil's police raids - local media

Carlos Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, walks after the 7th day mass in honour of President Bolsonaro's mother in Brasilia, Brazil, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SAO PAULO - Carlos Bolsonaro, one of the children of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was targeted by federal police raids on Monday as part of their probe into alleged illegal spying during his father's term, local media reported.

Carlos, who is a city councillor in Rio de Janeiro, had his office searched as part of the raids, according to multiple Brazilian outlets. Federal police are investigating the alleged illegal monitoring of citizens by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN) during Bolsonaro's administration. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top