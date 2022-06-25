Bolsonaro outraged after rape victim, 11, has abortion

BRASILIA (AFP) - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has denounced as "unacceptable" an 11-year-old girl's abortion of a fetus that was the result of rape.

The girl, according to local press reports, finally had an abortion this week after a lengthy legal process to obtain the right initially denied her by a clinic.

Mr Bolsonaro said she was seven months pregnant, though AFP was unable to immediately confirm that.

In Brazil, the law allows for abortion only in cases of rape, a health risk to the woman, or fetus malformation.

The clinic approached by the girl had nevertheless denied her, saying her pregnancy was too far along.

Mr Bolsonaro, a conservative Catholic who won the presidency in 2018 with solid backing from Brazil's powerful Evangelical Christian movement, expressed shock at the termination in a tweet late on Thursday.

"When it comes to a baby of seven months of gestation, it does not matter how it was conceived, whether (abortion) is allowed by the law or not. It is unacceptable to take the life of this helpless being," he said.

The girl's fight caused a stir in Brazil, with the slogan "A child is not a mother" going viral on social media.

Mr Bolsonaro has often said that if it was up to him, he would outlaw abortion altogether.

He said he had ordered an investigation into "the abuses" committed that allowed this termination to happen.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion.