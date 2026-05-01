Bolsonaro leaves house arrest for shoulder surgery, wife says

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FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives home to begin serving house arrest following authorization by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, after Bolsonaro was convicted by a Supreme Court majority of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election, in Brasilia, Brazil March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado /File Photo

SAO PAULO, May 1 - Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, left his home in Brasília early Friday heading for hospital, where he is expected to undergo shoulder surgery, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro said in a social media post.

The procedure aims to address a chronic problem in his right shoulder that has caused persistent pain and limited his mobility.

Bolsonaro has been under humanitarian house arrest, under an initial 90-day regime authorized on medical grounds, while also dealing with other health issues.

He was convicted last year of plotting a coup after his narrow defeat by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 presidential election. REUTERS