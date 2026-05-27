Bolivia's Paz eases state of emergency declarations amid unrest

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LA PAZ, May 27 - Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz, revoked a law in order to make it easier for the government to declare a state of emergency, according to the official Gazette on Wednesday.

The decision was made as protests escalate across the country. The repealed law set limits and rules on when and how a state of emergency could be used.

Following this repeal, to declare a state of emergency Paz would have to submit a request to Congress, which must approve or reject the proposal within 72 hours.

Lawmakers from both the ruling party and sectors of the opposition on Tuesday supported the decision to scrap the law that had set limits and conditions on the executive's use of emergency orders.

Bolivia has faced roughly four weeks of roadblocks and demonstrations driven by supporters of former leftist President Evo Morales and union leaders demanding Paz's resignation. The unrest has caused shortages of food, fuel and medicines in La Paz and El Alto. REUTERS