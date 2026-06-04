Bolivia's new defense minister pledges to clear roadblocks as protests drag on

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LA PAZ, June 3 - Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz on Wednesday named Ernesto Justiniano as defense minister, who promised to clear roadblocks following weeks of social unrest and mass protests that have blocked streets in major cities.

"The immediate task is to restore normalcy: passable roads, supplies, medical care, work and peace," Justiniano said.

The conflict began with a workers' strike in May that escalated into highway blockades which cut off access to the neighboring cities of La Paz and El Alto, which are home to some 2 million people.

Protesters, including labor unions and groups loyal to former leftist President Evo Morales, are demanding Paz's government roll back austerity measures and address rising living costs.

Paz said he had sent a bill to Congress authorizing joint police and military operations to clear roads. REUTERS