Bolivia's Evo Morales held in contempt after missing court in trafficking trial

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Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gestures as he leaves after casting his ballot, at a polling station during the presidential runoff election, in Cochabamba, Bolivia October 19, 2025. REUTERS/Patricia Pinto

BUENOS AIRES, May 11 - A Bolivian judge on Monday held former President Evo Morales in contempt after he failed to appear in court for a trial where he faces charges of trafficking a minor, local outlet La Razon reported.

Morales served three terms as Bolivia's first indigenous president from 2006 to 2019. He resigned following a disputed election that plunged the country into turmoil.

He is accused of having a relationship with a teenager and having a child with her in 2016 while he was in office. Thousands of supporters have protested the investigation.

Last week, Morales wrote on X that he was a victim of "legal warfare" and that "the government is carrying out against me a brutal judicial and media persecution with fabricated charges to annihilate me morally and physically." REUTERS