Straitstimes.com header logo

Bolivia president Paz cuts salary in half as protests grip country

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

LA PAZ, May 25 - Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz said on Monday he would cut his salary and those of his cabinet ministers in half amid a growing political crisis marked by protests and roadblocks demanding his resignation.

Speaking at an event in Sucre, the country's constitutional capital, Paz said the pay cuts demonstrated the government's "commitment to the country."

The pay cuts come as Bolivia enters its fourth week of political and social unrest. Protests have caused growing supply chain issues in the cities of La Paz and El Alto, where severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine are hitting markets, hospitals and gas stations.

Protesters are pressing Paz's centrist government to roll back austerity measures and address rising living costs.

Paz, who took office in November and inherited an economy in turmoil, has defended spending cuts and fuel subsidy reductions as necessary to stabilize public finances. REUTERS

See more on

Cabinet

Protests

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.