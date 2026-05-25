Bolivia president Paz cuts salary in half as protests grip country

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LA PAZ, May 25 - Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz said on Monday he would cut his salary and those of his cabinet ministers in half amid a growing political crisis marked by protests and roadblocks demanding his resignation.

Speaking at an event in Sucre, the country's constitutional capital, Paz said the pay cuts demonstrated the government's "commitment to the country."

The pay cuts come as Bolivia enters its fourth week of political and social unrest. Protests have caused growing supply chain issues in the cities of La Paz and El Alto, where severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine are hitting markets, hospitals and gas stations.

Protesters are pressing Paz's centrist government to roll back austerity measures and address rising living costs.

Paz, who took office in November and inherited an economy in turmoil, has defended spending cuts and fuel subsidy reductions as necessary to stabilize public finances. REUTERS