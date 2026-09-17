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Bolivia extends state of emergency over risks of new blockades

LA PAZ, Sept 17 - Bolivia's Assembly extended a state of emergency for 90 days on Thursday, citing persistent risks that demonstrators protesting the government's policies could mount new road blockades disrupting supplies and economic activity.

The assembly's decision approves the extension requested by President Rodrigo Paz's government as the initial period was set to expire Friday.

• The original 90-day emergency measure was declared in June, following more than 50 days of road blockades that caused shortages of food, fuel and medicine and worsened the economic crisis.

• Bolivia's Ministers of Government, Marco Antonio Oviedo, and Defense, Ernesto Justiniano, appeared before the Assembly to justify the extension.

• They pointed to police and military reports warning of threats and risk of further mobilizations.

• Some social sectors and opposition lawmakers questioned the need to prolong the state of emergency.

• Opposition lawmaker Gabriel Corvera warned the measure treated symptoms rather than Bolivia's underlying problems. REUTERS