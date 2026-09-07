Bolivia confirms 7 deaths, others still missing after military base explosion

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Sept 7 - Bolivian authorities on Monday confirmed that seven people have died after an explosion on Friday at a military barracks in the Bolivian municipality of Viacha, about 30 km (20 miles) from La Paz.

Army Commander Hector Alarcón said in a press conference that seven people were still missing.

• "Our priority remains finding our comrades who are still missing and providing answers to their families as soon as possible," Alarcón said.

• Health Minister Marcela Flores said 84 patients have been treated since the blast on Friday, and 31 people remain hospitalized.

• President Rodrigo Paz said the cause of the blast was under investigation, but appeared to have been an accident caused by the improper handling of explosives stored at the military facility.

• "Our Armed Forces are reviewing their protocols and everything needed to provide greater safety, not only for enlisted personnel and officers, but also for nearby residents living close to military bases," Paz said.

• He also announced a period of national mourning and urged people not to politicize the tragedy.

• The blast occurred at around 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) on Friday in an area used to store pyrotechnic material, authorities said. REUTERS