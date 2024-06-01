Boeing's Starliner capsule set for launch of first crewed space flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – Boeing's new Starliner astronaut capsule is poised for launch on June 1 in a much-delayed first crewed test flight, a milestone in the beleaguered aerospace giant's aim to compete with Mr Elon Musk's SpaceX in the astronaut launch business.

The CST-100 Starliner with two astronauts aboard is due for lift-off at 12.25pm local time (12.25am on June 2 Singapore time) from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, strapped to an Atlas V rocket from Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA).

A May 6 countdown was halted just two hours before launch time over a faulty pressure valve on the Atlas rocket. A helium leak and another issue subsequently were detected in Starliner's propulsion system. All have been resolved, according to Boeing and Nasa.

"This is a test flight, we know we're going to learn some things," Boeing's commercial crew vice-president, Mr Mark Nappi, said during a news conference on May 31.

The gumdrop-shaped capsule and its crew are bound for the International Space Station (ISS), two years after the Starliner completed its first test voyage to the orbital laboratory without astronauts aboard.

Boeing, with its commercial airplane operations staggering from a series of crises involving its 737 MAX jetliners, needs a win in space for its Starliner venture, already several years behind schedule and more than US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) over budget.

The company is a long-time Nasa contractor that has built modules for the decades-old ISS and rockets designed to loft astronauts towards the Moon.

But never before has it built its own operational spacecraft, a feat complicated by years of software issues, technical glitches and management shake-ups on the Starliner program.

While Boeing has struggled, SpaceX has become a dependable taxi to orbit for the US space agency, which is backing a new generation of privately built spacecraft for flying astronauts to low-Earth orbit and – under its ambitious Artemis programme – on to the Moon and eventually Mars.

Starliner will compete head-to-head with SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, which since 2020 has been Nasa's only vehicle for sending ISS crew members to orbit from US soil.

Nasa has long sought two US rides to the station, in addition to the joint astronaut flights it conducts with Russia's Soyuz rocket.

The inaugural crew for the seven-seat Starliner includes two veteran Nasa astronauts: Mr Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 61, a retired US Navy captain and fighter pilot, and Ms Sunita "Suni" Williams, 58, a former Navy helicopter test pilot with experience flying more than 30 different aircraft.