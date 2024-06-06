Boeing’s Starliner capsule set for docking with space station

FLORIDA - Boeing’s Starliner capsule faces a crucial test on June 6 when it is expected to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) on the spacecraft’s first trip to orbit carrying astronauts, as the aerospace giant looks to sharpen its competition with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The CST-100 Starliner, with astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams aboard, was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 5, strapped to an Atlas V rocket furnished and flown by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA).

The reusable gumdrop-shaped capsule and its crew have a rendezvous with the ISS. It is scheduled at 12.15pm ET (1615 GMT) to dock autonomously with the ISS, which orbits some 400km above Earth. It is due to stay docked for about eight days, then safely return the two astronauts to Earth, among other flight objectives.

Its launch on June 5 followed years of technical problems, various delays and a successful 2022 test mission to the orbital laboratory without astronauts aboard.

Boeing intends for Starliner - seeded with Nasa funding - to compete with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, which since 2020 has been the US space agency’s only vehicle for sending ISS crew members to orbit from US soil. The mission is a test flight required before Nasa can certify Starliner for routine astronaut missions.

The seven-seat Starliner’s inaugural crew includes two veteran Nasa astronauts in Mr Wilmore, 61, a retired US Navy captain and fighter pilot, and Mrs Williams, 58, a former Navy helicopter test pilot with experience flying more than 30 different aircraft.

Getting Starliner to this point has been a fraught process for Boeing under its US$4.2 billion (S$5.6 billion) fixed-priced contract with Nasa, which wants the redundancy of two different US rides to the ISS. The Starliner is several years behind schedule and more than US$1.5 billion over budget. Meanwhile, Boeing’s commercial airplane operations have been rocked by crises involving its 737 Max jetliners. REUTERS