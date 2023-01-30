Boeing's 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off

SEATTLE/PARIS - Boeing’s 747, the original and arguably most aesthetic “Jumbo Jet”, revolutionised air travel only to see its more than five-decade reign as “Queen of the Skies” ended by more efficient twinjet planes.

The last commercial Boeing jumbo will be delivered to Atlas Air in the surviving freighter version on Tuesday, 53 years after the 747‘s instantly recognisable humped silhouette grabbed global attention as a Pan Am passenger jet.

“On the ground it’s stately, it’s imposing,” said Mr Bruce Dickinson, the lead singer of Iron Maiden who piloted a specially liveried 747 nicknamed “Ed Force One” during the British heavy metal band’s tour in 2016.

“And in the air it’s surprisingly agile. For this massive airplane, you can really chuck it around if you have to.”

Designed in the late 1960s to meet demand for mass travel, the world’s first twin-aisle wide body jetliner’s nose and upper deck became the world’s most luxurious club above the clouds.

But it was in the seemingly endless rows at the back of the new jumbo that the 747 transformed travel.

“This was THE airplane that introduced flying for the middle class in the US,” said Air France-KLM chief executive officer (CEO) Ben Smith. “Prior to the 747 your average family couldn’t fly from the US to Europe affordably.”

The jumbo also made its mark on global affairs, symbolising war and peace, from America’s “Doomsday Plane” nuclear command post to papal visits on chartered 747s nicknamed Shepherd One.

Now, two previously delivered 747s are being fitted to replace US presidential jets known globally as Air Force One.

As a Pan Am flight attendant, Ms Linda Freier served passengers ranging from Michael Jackson to Mother Teresa.

“It was an incredible diversity of passengers. People who were well dressed and people who had very little and spent everything they had on that ticket,” Ms Freier said.

When the first 747 took off from New York on Jan 22, 1970, after a delay due to an engine glitch, it more than doubled plane capacity to 350-400 seats, in turn reshaping airport design.

“It was the aircraft for the people, the one that really delivered the capability to be a mass market,” aviation historian Max Kingsley-Jones said.

“It was transformational across all aspects of the industry,” the senior consultant at Ascend by Cirium added.