Boeing to withdraw Max 7 exemption request as safety scrutiny intensifies

WASHINGTON/DUBLIN - Boeing said on Monday it would withdraw its request for a exemption that would have allowed US regulators to certify the upcoming 737 Max 7 without making immediate design changes, as it faces increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators.

The company, long a symbol of America’s manufacturing prowess, is attempting to quell ongoing safety concerns following a harrowing mid-air cabin panel blowout on a 737 Max 9 jet operated by Alaska Airlines on Jan 5.

The withdrawal of the exemption request, first reported by Reuters, puts in question the certification timeline for the Max 7, which Boeing had predicted would occur in 2023 and has been drawn out due to the request made in December.

The exemption would have allowed the Max 7, like the Max 8 and 9, to be put into service before making changes to nacelle inlet structure and engine anti-ice system that are necessary to “address overheating during certain conditions that may result in failure of the engine inlet inner barrel and severe engine inlet cowl damage,” according to a notice on the Federal Register.

The upcoming Max 10 - the largest variant of the jet, which Boeing had also hoped to certify this year - uses the same nacelle design and anti-ice system and will also require design changes if an exemption is not sought.

Boeing originally proposed the Max 7 exemption run through May 31, 2026 - the time period the company believed necessary to develop and certify design changes, but its ability to gain approval was seen as doubtful after the Alaska Airlines accident.

“While we are confident that the proposed time-limited exemption for that system follows established Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) processes to ensure safe operation, we will instead incorporate an engineering solution that will be completed during the certification process,” Boeing said in a statement.

US Senator Tammy Duckworth, who leads the Senate Commerce Committee’s aviation safety subcommittee, said last week she requested that Boeing withdraw the exemption request during a meeting with the planemaker’s CEO Dave Calhoun. She said Mr Calhoun told her he would consider it.

Results in focus

The announcement came ahead of Boeing’s fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, to be delivered while the planemaker is in the middle of its biggest safety crisis since the two fatal 737 Max 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Analysts said Mr Caulhoun will try to assure regulators and the public that its focus is on safety and production quality, building on moves like it withdrawing the Max 7 exemption request.

Executives at the Airline Economics conference in Dublin on Monday publicly backed Mr Calhoun and the rest of Boeing’s management, but made clear the challenge the company faces to regain industry confidence.

Even so, multiple sources said industry speculation was swirling behind closed doors about various permutations of leadership changes at Boeing or its commercial division ahead of a potentially critical U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report due in coming days and what could be a tricky hearing in front of the Senate Commerce Committee in coming weeks.