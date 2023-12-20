Blue Origin returns to space after year-long hiatus

WASHINGTON - Blue Origin launched its first rocket in more than a year on Dec 19, reviving the US company’s fortunes with a successful return to space following an uncrewed crash in 2022.

Though mission NS-24 carried a payload of science experiments, not people, it paves the way for Mr Jeff Bezos’ aerospace enterprise to resume taking wealthy thrill-seekers to the final frontier.

The New Shepard suborbital rocket blasted off from the pad at Launch Site One, near Van Horn, Texas at 10:42 am.

After separating from the booster, the gumdrop-shaped capsule attained a peak altitude of 107km above sea level, well above the internationally recognised boundary of space known as the Karman line, which is 99.7km high.

The booster then successfully landed vertically on the launchpad, against the majestic backdrop of the Sierra Diablo mountains, followed a few minutes later by the capsule floating to the desert floor on three giant parachutes.

All in all, the mission lasted 10 minutes and 13 seconds.

“Demand for New Shepard flights continues to grow and we’re looking forward to increasing our flight cadence in 2024,” said Mr Phil Joyce, the company’s senior vice-president.

The science experiments onboard included one to demonstrate the operation of hydrogen fuel cell technology in microgravity, and another showing how water and gas move in a weightless environment.

Future applications could include monitoring water quality for astronauts in space.

Long break

On Sept 12, 2022, a Blue Origin rocket became engulfed in flames shortly after launch. The capsule, fixed to the top of the rocket, successfully initiated an emergency separation sequence and floated safely to the ground.

The accident prompted a year-long probe by the Federal Aviation Administration, which found it was caused by the failure of an engine nozzle that experienced higher-than-expected operating temperatures.

The regulator issued a set of corrective actions for Blue Origin to undertake before it could resume flying, including the redesign of certain engine parts.

In all, Blue Origin has carried out six crewed flights – some passengers were paying customers and others were guests – since July 2021, when Mr Bezos himself took part in the first.