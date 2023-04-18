Sudan’s warring generals agree to 24-hour ceasefire after US pressure

KHARTOUM – Sudan’s warring generals agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire from Tuesday evening, following calls by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for them to stop fighting to allow humanitarian aid to civilians caught in the conflict.

The ceasefire will start at 6pm (12am in Singapore) and will not extend beyond the agreed 24 hours, Army General Shams El Din Kabbashi, a member of Sudan’s ruling military council, said on Al Arabiya TV.

Mr Blinken held separate calls with the army chief and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), whose power struggle has killed at least 185 people and derailed an internationally backed deal for a shift to civilian government after decades of autocracy and military rule.

Gunfire echoed across Sudan’s capital for a fourth day on Tuesday, accompanied by the sound of warplanes and explosions. Residents in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, on the other side of the Nile, also reported air strikes that shook buildings, and anti-aircraft fire.

Mr Blinken said a US diplomatic convoy came under fire on Monday in an apparent attack by fighters associated with the RSF, adding that all in the convoy were safe. He called the incident “reckless” and said any attacks or threats to US diplomats were unacceptable.

Mr Blinken, speaking in Japan, said he spoke by phone to the RSF’s leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, appealing for a 24-hour ceasefire “to allow the Sudanese to be safely reunited with families” and to provide them with relief.

Fighting between Sudan’s army and the RSF that erupted on Saturday has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800, United Nations envoy Volker Perthes said on Monday.

Gen Dagalo, whose whereabouts have not been disclosed since fighting began, said he “discussed pressing issues” with Mr Blinken during their call, and that more talks were planned.

In posts on Twitter, he said the RSF approved a 24-hour armistice. The RSF also issued a statement saying it was waging a continuing battle to restore “the rights of our people”.

Power and water cuts

The clashes in Khartoum and its sister cities of Omdurman and Bahri are the worst in decades and risk tearing Sudan between two military factions that have shared power during a rocky political transition.

Gen Burhan has headed Sudan’s ruling council since former strongman Omar Hassan al-Bashir was ousted in 2019. He shared power with civilians before leading a 2021 coup. Gen Dagalo had been his deputy.

The factions both claim to have made gains amid air strikes and fighting across Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri.