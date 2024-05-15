Blinken says US will give Ukraine $2.7 billion in military financing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hold a joint press conference in Kyiv, on May 15. PHOTO: REUTERS
KYIV – The United States will provide Ukraine with US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) in foreign military financing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on May 15 at a joint press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“We will provide an additional US$2 billion dollars in foreign military financing for Ukraine,” Mr Blinken said.

“We put this together in a first-of-its-kind defence enterprise fund.”

The fund will provide weapons for Ukraine today, invest in its defence industrial base and finance military equipment purchases from other countries, he said.

A US official said US$1.6 billion of the US$2 billion was earmarked in the supplemental funding Bill signed by US President Joe Biden in April, and the remaining US$400 million is from existing foreign military financing funds that had not yet been allocated.

Mr Blinken said that the support for Ukraine comes at a “critical time” as the country faces a renewed Russian onslaught. REUTERS

