Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G-20 meet

NEW DELHI - The United States and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a brief encounter on the sidelines of the meeting.

During their exchange, Mr Blinken urged Russia to reverse its decision on the New Start nuclear treaty, a senior US official said.

Mr Blinken also told Mr Lavrov that Washington was prepared to support Ukraine to defend itself for as long as it takes, the official said. The two spoke for less than 10 minutes, they said.

The Russian foreign ministry said Mr Lavrov and Mr Blinken spoke “on the move” but did not hold negotiations or a meeting, Russian news agencies reported.

News of the exchange came at the end of the day-long G-20 meeting which, as expected, was overshadowed by the Ukraine war.

The United States and its European allies urged the Group of 20 nations to keep up pressure on Moscow to end the conflict, now in its second year.

Russia hit back, accusing the West of turning work on the G-20 agenda into a “farce” and said Western delegations wanted to shift responsibility for their economic failures onto Moscow.

“We must continue to call on Russia to end its war of aggression and withdraw from Ukraine for the sake of international peace and economic stability,” Mr Blinken said in remarks released after his address at the closed-door meeting.

“Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine,” Mr Blinken said.

He was backed by his counterparts from Germany, France and the Netherlands.

“Unfortunately, one G-20 member prevents all the other 19 from focusing all their efforts on these issues the G-20 was created for,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the meeting, according to the German delegation.

“I ask you, Mr Lavrov, to return to full implementation of New Start (nuclear arms treaty) and to resume dialogue with the US. Because, as China rightly pointed out in its 12-points-plan, the threat of nuclear weapons should be opposed,” she said.