Blinken briefly stranded in Davos after his plane breaks down

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
26 min ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was briefly stranded in Davos on Wednesday after his plane experienced a "critical failure" related to an oxygen leak and another plane is being flown to Switzerland to pick him up, according to a member of his traveling press pool.

The top U.S. diplomat had traveled to Davos on Monday and was scheduled to fly back to Washington on Wednesday.

A Bloomberg report said the aircraft was a Boeing plane. Reuters could not immediately confirm what aircraft Blinken was using. REUTERS

