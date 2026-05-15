Black cemetery in Florida vandalized, 'Trump' graffitied on graves

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PALMETTO, Florida, May 14 - Police in Florida are investigating vandalism at a historic, predominantly African American cemetery where 17 gravesites were damaged, with headstones knocked down and "Trump" and "DeSantis" spray-painted in red letters on tombs, referring to the U.S. politicians.

Detectives believe the incident in Palmetto, a town around 31 miles (50 km) south of Tampa on Florida's west coast, occurred within the past few weeks. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Glenn Searls, 77, said on Wednesday he felt "extreme anger" at the vandalism at the Old Memphis Cemetery, where members of his family, and others he knows, are buried.

"When you look and you see 'DeSantis' and 'Trump' spray-painted on a vault, it makes you wonder if it's politically motivated, and I tend to believe it is," Searls said of damage to the cemetery established in 1904 for Black residents of Palmetto's Memphis neighborhood.

U.S. President Donald Trump has a history of sharing racist rhetoric and his administration has dismantled diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The vandalism occurred in a polarized political climate ahead of the November midterm elections. Race has emerged as an issue as Republican-led southern states embark on a redistricting spree likely to strip Black Democrats of their seats.

“Anyone who engages in or endorses political violence or assassination culture must be condemned in the harshest terms possible," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement.

The office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Edrena Love Freeman said on Wednesday she checked on her father's gravestone and found it had been moved.

"I just thought it was evil, it's just not right," said Love Freeman, standing by the grave of her father, a World War Two veteran who died in 1970. REUTERS