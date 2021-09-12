BioNTech to seek nod soon for vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

FRANKFURT • BioNTech is set to request approval across the globe to use its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks, and preparations for a launch are on track, the biotech firm's two top executives told Der Spiegel.

"Over the next few weeks we will file the results of our trial in five-to-11-year-olds with regulators across the world and will request approval of the vaccine in this age group, also here in Europe," BioNTech chief medical officer Oezlem Tuereci told the news weekly.

The confident statements underscore the lead that BioNTech, which collaborates with Pfizer, holds in the race to win broad approval to vaccinate children below the age of 12 in Western countries.

BioNTech has said it expected to file its regulatory dossier on this age group this month. It has laid out plans to seek approval in children aged six months to two years later this year.

Dr Tuereci also told Spiegel that final production steps were being adjusted to bottle a lower-dose paediatric version of its established Comirnaty vaccine, now approved for adults and youngsters at least 12 years of age.

The raw trial data is being prepared for a regulatory filing and "things are looking good, everything is going according to plan", chief executive Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel.

Runner-up Moderna on Thursday said a trial testing its shot in children between six and 11 years old was now fully enrolled and that it was working on the best dosage in another study involving infants as young as six months.

Meanwhile, top US health officials believe the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be authorised for children aged five to 11 by the end of October, two sources said on Friday.

The timeline is based on the expectation that Pfizer will have enough data from clinical trials to seek emergency use authorisation for that age group from the US Food and Drug Administration soon, the sources said.

REUTERS