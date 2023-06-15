Biden touts climate efforts as advocacy groups back re-election

NEW YORK – US President Joe Biden defended his record confronting climate change and earned the endorsement of major conservation groups as he sought to consolidate support for his 2024 re-election campaign at a gathering of climate activists Wednesday.

“Your work has never been more important than it is today,” Mr Biden said at the annual dinner of the League of Conservation Voters in Washington. “Together, we’ve made a lot of progress so far, but we’ve got to finish the job.”

Before Mr Biden’s remarks, the league and other top environmental groups – including the Sierra Club, National Resources Defence Council’s Action Fund, and the NextGen political action committee – announced their backing of his candidacy.

“There’s no support I’d rather have,” Mr Biden said. “You know, many of you have been with me throughout my career and I can’t tell you how much it means.”

The endorsements are some of the earliest by major environmental groups in a presidential contest. It is also the first time the four groups have made a joint endorsement.

In lining up behind the President more than 16 months before the election, some advocates said they hoped to remind Democratic voters that Mr Biden had enacted the biggest climate legislation in US history, pouring at least US$370 billion (S$497 billion) into clean energy and electric vehicles. His administration has also proposed strict regulations on pollution from automobiles, trucks and power plants that are designed to slash the nation’s emissions to their lowest levels in decades.

“This is an administration that has done more to advance climate solutions than any by far,” said Ms Tiernan Sittenfeld, the senior vice-president of government affairs for the League of Conservation Voters.

“Certainly we don’t agree with every decision that they’ve made, but on balance this administration has done far more than any in history,” Ms Sittenfeld said. She said the groups intend to recruit members to raise money for Mr Biden’s campaign, participate in phone banks and attend rallies, particularly in battleground states.

The President, 80, has sought to solidify high profile endorsements for his re-election campaign in the weeks since formally entering the race, hoping outside groups can help counteract poll numbers that show lagging enthusiasm and concerns about his age. Later this week, Mr Biden is expected to receive the endorsement of the AFL-CIO labour federation during a rally with union members in Philadelphia.

Mr Biden campaigned in 2020 on the most ambitious climate agenda of any candidate, promising to slash US emissions roughly in half this decade. Young voters, who surveys show are particularly concerned about global warming, turned out in force during that election. Half of eligible voters ages 18 to 29 cast ballots in that election, one of the highest rates of participation since the voting age was lowered to 18, according to the Centre for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.

The landmark climate law that Mr Biden signed last year is projected to reduce America’s climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions by up to 1 billion tons in 2030, and proposed regulations could eliminate as much as 15 billion tons (roughly 13 billion tonnes) of carbon dioxide by 2055.

But Mr Biden also promised “no more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period.”

Yet some climate activists have expressed dismay over the White House’s willingness to expedite federal permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the debt-ceiling deal brokered late last month. The US$6.6 billion (S$8.8 billion) pipeline would carry natural gas across West Virginia from Marcellus Shale fields to the North Carolina line, and is a pet project of Mr Joe Manchin, the state’s influential Democratic senator, who is facing a potentially difficult re-election campaign of his own next year.