PORT MORESBY – US President Joe Biden will meet 18 leaders from across the South Pacific when he visits Papua New Guinea in May, the country’s Foreign Minister said on Saturday.

The move signals the US’ renewed drive to cultivate regional allies.

Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko said Mr Biden plans to meet members of the Pacific Island Forum in the country’s capital, as the United States tries to ramp up a diplomatic charm offensive in the region. AFP