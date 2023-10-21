Biden to host South American leaders for Nov. 3 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden will host leaders from South American nations at the White House for a summit on Nov. 3 in which the United States will reaffirm its commitment for cooperation on economic growth and tackling irregular migration, the White House said on Friday.

During the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders’ Summit, Biden also will outline commitments to strengthen and expand U.S. efforts to drive regional economic growth, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. REUTERS

