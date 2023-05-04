Biden says Sudan conflict ‘must end’, threatens sanctions

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden on Thursday said the weeks-long fighting in Sudan “must end” and authorised potential new sanctions against those responsible for the bloodshed.

“The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy – and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy,” he said in a statement. “It must end.”

Clashes between rival factions began on April 15 and have killed at least 700 people, mostly in Khartoum and Darfur, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The chaos has sparked a large-scale evacuation of foreign citizens conducted by the militaries of several countries.

Mr Biden said the bloodshed, “which has already stolen the lives of hundreds of civilians and began during the holy month of Ramadan, is unconscionable”.

The US joins “the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties”, he said.

Mr Biden also signed an executive order on Wednesday that broadens authority to impose sanctions on those responsible, although it does not name potential targets. In his statement,

He said those facing the sanctions are “individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan; undermining Sudan’s democratic transition; using violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights abuses”.

The US expects the fighting between two military chiefs in Sudan to drag on as neither has any incentive to seek peace, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Thursday.

“The fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces is, we assess, likely to be protracted as both sides believe that they can win militarily and have few incentives to come to the negotiating table,” Ms Haines told a Senate hearing.

“Both sides are seeking external sources of support, which, if successful, is likely to intensify the conflict and create a greater potential for spillover challenges in the region,” she said.

Ms Haines, the US’ top intelligence official, said the fighting has exacerbated already-dire humanitarian conditions, “raising the spectre of massive refugee flows and aid needs in the region”.

Fighting continued in Khartoum for the 20th straight day on Thursday after the latest ceasefire between the two sides failed. AFP