Biden invites Brazil’s Lula to visit US amid pressure over Bolsonaro’s Florida stay after riots

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden invited Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Washington in early February, the White House said on Monday after the two leaders spoke by phone about the invasion of government buildings in Brasilia.

Supporters of Brazil’s far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the country’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, echoing the January 2021 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of former US president Donald Trump.

Mr Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan 1, having challenged the results of the Oct 30 runoff election that he narrowly lost to leftist rival Lula, and Mr Biden is now facing mounting pressure to remove Mr Bolsonaro from his self-imposed exile in suburban Orlando.

The White House said on Monday that it had yet to receive any requests from the Brazilian government regarding Mr Bolsonaro’s status, but the former Brazilian president’s presence on US soil has put Mr Biden in a corner, with few good options.

By letting him stay, Mr Biden invites criticism that the United States is harbouring a man accused by his successor of fomenting anti-democratic violence. But forcing out the former president of an allied state who entered the country in good faith with a top-tier visa poses awkward questions about due process.

“Bolsonaro should not be in Florida,” US Representative Joaquin Castro, a Democratic lawmaker in Congress, said on CNN on Sunday. “The United States should not be a refuge for this authoritarian who has inspired domestic terrorism in Brazil. He should be sent back to Brazil.”

Ms Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another Democrat in the US House of Representatives, echoed those views.

“The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Mr Bolsonaro had a fractious relationship with Mr Biden, and was already on weaker ground back home in Brazil after losing broad protections from prosecution when he stepped down as president. Those probes could lead to his arrest or prevent him from running for office.

In Washington, a person familiar with the matter said there would likely be no decision on Mr Bolsonaro’s visa status until there is a clearer picture of what happened.

Mr John Feeley, who was the US ambassador to Panama from late 2015 to 2018 when the Central American nation sought the extradition of its former president Ricardo Martinelli, said the most immediate threat to Mr Bolsonaro would come if his US visa were revoked.

“The United States - or any sovereign nation for that matter - may remove a foreigner, even one who entered legally on a visa, for any reason,” Mr Feeley said. “It’s a purely sovereign decision for which no legal justification is required.”

Mr Martinelli was extradited from the US back to Panama in 2018, three years after Panama’s Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant for him.

Three US sources said Mr Bolsonaro had almost certainly entered on an A-1 visa, which are reserved for heads of state, diplomats and other government officials.