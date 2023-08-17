Biden hails Inflation Reduction Act on first anniversary

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden on Wednesday used the first anniversary of his signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to pitch the landmark clean-energy law as an economic powerhouse to a public that remains largely unaware of its contents.

The wide-ranging law provides billions of dollars in tax credits to help consumers buy electric vehicles and companies produce renewable energy, as Mr Biden aims to decarbonise the mighty US power sector. It also helps seniors pay for prescription drugs, expands some elements of Obamacare and raises taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations.

Mr Biden, speaking at a White House ceremony, said the legislation already created 170,000 clean energy jobs and will create some 1.5 million jobs over the next decade, while significantly cutting the nation’s carbon emissions.

The legislation, Mr Biden said, has shifted production of critical components away from China and into the United States. “We are building here and sending over there,” Mr Biden said.

Twelve months after it passed, the law commonly referred to as the IRA, like most major US legislation, has mixed reviews. Meanwhile, many Americans, even those who support Mr Biden, don’t know much about it, according to Reuters opinion polls.

Investors, US companies love it

Wall Street analysts say the legislation has shown early signs of its economic power and predicted it will eventually lead to billions of dollars in new investments and thousands of new jobs.

While the biggest impacts will begin in 2024 and 2025, there have been more than 270 new clean energy projects announced since its passage, with investments totalling some US$132 billion (S$179 billion), according to a Bank of America analyst report.

Roughly half of those investment dollars are going to electric vehicles and batteries, while the rest are going to renewable energy like solar, wind and nuclear. These investments are expected to be accompanied by over 86,000 jobs, including 50,000 jobs related to EVs.

In a report on Tuesday, Moody’s said the legislation is likely supporting growth in gross domestic product, productivity and innovation.

“Over the past year, there have been signs that the legislation is contributing to a surge in clean energy manufacturing and related industries such as semiconductors, and factoring into companies’ investment decisions, including in the auto, utilities and oil and gas sectors,” Moody’s said.

Countries in Asia and Europe, on the other hand, are still trying to respond to protectionist economic policies embedded into the law.

Deficit reduction misses mark

Mr Biden and Democrats promised the IRA Bill would cut the US budget deficit by US$300 billion over 10 years by enforcing a 15 per cent minimum corporate tax on wealthy companies, hiring more auditors to scrutinise the tax returns of rich Americans and allowing the federal government to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.

But the tax credits have been massively popular with companies, boosting job growth, environmental benefits and the price tag. Meanwhile, Republicans used this year’s budget standoff to peel back some of Mr Biden’s efforts to boost tax collections from wealthy Americans. And pharmaceutical companies have sued the administration over its drug negotiating plans.

That has upended financial projections, with analysts predicting budget deficits in the range of US$700 billion to US$1.1 trillion over 10 years.