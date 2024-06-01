Biden: Criticism of Trump jury verdict is 'dangerous, irresponsible'

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said on May 31 that it was "dangerous" for people to question the integrity of the guilty verdict in Donald Trump's hush money jury trial.

In his first public comments since a New York jury on May 30 found Trump guilty on 34 counts over a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, Mr Biden, a Democrat, struck out hard at Trump and other Republicans who have criticised the verdict.

"Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself." Mr Biden said.

He noted that the case against Trump in New York was brought by the state, that it was not a federal case, and that the verdict was delivered by "a jury of 12 citizens, 12 Americans, 12 people like you."