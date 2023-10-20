‘US leadership holds the world together’: Biden asks Americans for more funds for Ukraine, Israel

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden launched an urgent mission on Thursday to get Americans behind billions more dollars in spending for Israel and Ukraine, using a rare Oval Office speech to say US backing is critical for the two major allies immersed in wars.
“American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe,” he said.
He sought to link Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip who attacked Israel to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine.
“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” he said.
He spoke about 20 hours after returning from a whirlwind trip to Israel to show US solidarity after the Oct 7 attack by Hamas militants, who launched attacks from Gaza and killed 1,400 people in southern Israel.
His message carried some urgency. Israel is poised to launch a ground offensive to root out Palestinian Hamas militants from Gaza and tensions are at a fever pitch after a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital.
Mr Biden said Israel was not responsible for the blast, as Hamas officials had asserted, but said: “We can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have opportunity.”
He voiced concern that some Americans are asking, “Why does it matter to America” that the United States support the wars?
“I know these conflicts can seem far away,” he said.
But he said America’s adversaries are watching how both conflicts play out and could stir up trouble elsewhere in the world depending on the outcome.
The US President spoke against a backdrop of political chaos in Washington, as Republicans who control the House of Representatives have struggled to settle on who will lead them as speaker after ousting Kevin McCarthy from that job.
Directing his remarks squarely at squabbling Republicans, he said: “You can’t let petty, partisan, angry politics get in the way of our responsibilities as a great nation.”
Mr Biden requested emergency spending that US officials say will total roughly US$100 billion (S$137 billion) over the next year for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan and security along the porous US border with Mexico.
It may include US$60 billion for Ukraine and US$10 billion for Israel, sources said beforehand, as well as billions for Asia and US border security.
By lumping the priorities together in one package, Mr Biden is testing whether Republican lawmakers can be persuaded to set aside their opposition and go along with spending on Ukraine, whose 20-month-old war with Russia has absorbed billions of dollars already in US weapons with no end in sight.
Any funding measure must pass both the Democratic-led US Senate, where additional aid has bipartisan support, and the Republican-led House, which has not had a speaker for 17 days.
Conservative Jim Jordan, an ally of former President Donald Trump, vowed to continue his bid for House Speaker after failing to win majority support among Republicans.
House Republican lawmakers in recent weeks nearly brought government to a halt over chronic budget deficits and US$31.4 trillion in debt, threatening to slash government spending across the board.
Mr Biden’s televised remarks, at 8pm on Thursday (8am Friday morning Singapore time), followed a Middle East trip upended by a hospital blast in the Gaza Strip. It is only the second prime-time Oval Office address in the Democratic president’s nearly three years in office; in June he cheered the end of a debt ceiling standoff.
A senior White House official said he felt it important to speak to the country on why American leadership is needed to help Israel respond to the Oct 7 slaughter of Israelis by Hamas militants operating from Gaza, and to aid Ukraine’s battle to repel Russian invaders.
Mr Biden worked on his speech throughout the week with close aides, including on Wednesday aboard Air Force One on his flight home from Israel, the official said.
In Tel Aviv on Wednesday, the president had pledged US$100 million in new funding for humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and said he would ask Congress for unprecedented aid to boost Israel’s fight with Hamas.
“This will also be very much a message to the American people: how those conflicts connect to our lives back here, how support from the American people and the Congress, frankly, is essential,” US deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told MSNBC early on Thursday when asked about the speech.
About four in 10 respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week said the US should support Israel’s position in the current conflict when given a range of options. Nearly half said Americans should remain neutral or not be involved.
In a separate Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month, roughly the same proportion agreed with a statement that Washington “should provide weapons to Ukraine”.
“By bringing these two issues together, it will enable Biden to have a conversation with the nation not just about wars that are taking place in isolation, but conflict globally that has significant repercussions for American security interests as a whole,” said Carmiel Arbit, a senior fellow at Atlantic Council.
Mr Biden’s brief Israel trip aimed to offer US support following the Hamas attack on Israeli villages and military bases. His planned summit in Jordan joined by the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders was cancelled after the Gaza hospital explosion.
Meanwhile, the USS Mount Whitney, a sophisticated command, control, communication and intelligence ship, was heading to the eastern Mediterranean to join a host of US warships already there, the US Navy said.
The US Defence Department told members of Congress at a briefing on Wednesday that it intends to send its two Iron Dome missile defense systems back to Israel as part of a leaseback deal, having experimented with the systems for several years. REUTERS