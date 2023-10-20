‘US leadership holds the world together’: Biden asks Americans for more funds for Ukraine, Israel

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden launched an urgent mission on Thursday to get Americans behind billions more dollars in spending for Israel and Ukraine, using a rare Oval Office speech to say US backing is critical for the two major allies immersed in wars.

“American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe,” he said.

He sought to link Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip who attacked Israel to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” he said.

He spoke about 20 hours after returning from a whirlwind trip to Israel to show US solidarity after the Oct 7 attack by Hamas militants, who launched attacks from Gaza and killed 1,400 people in southern Israel.

His message carried some urgency. Israel is poised to launch a ground offensive to root out Palestinian Hamas militants from Gaza and tensions are at a fever pitch after a deadly blast at a Gaza hospital.