The head of a Cyber Horse exhibit, constructed with used computer and mobile phone parts infected by viruses and malware, is displayed near the entrance to the Cyber Week conference at Tel Aviv University in Israel yesterday. Israel-based creative group No, No, No, No, No, Yes, who sculpted the Cyber Horse in reference to the Trojan horse in Greek mythology, had sought to make a statement about the hazardous effects of malware, with the horse symbolising a carrier of potentially "bad news" attempting to infiltrate cyberspace.
Beware the Trojan 'cyber horse'
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 22, 2021, with the headline 'Beware the Trojan 'cyber horse''. Subscribe