Beware the Trojan 'cyber horse'

The head of a Cyber Horse exhibit, constructed with used computer and mobile phone parts infected by viruses and malware, is displayed near the entrance to the Cyber Week conference at Tel Aviv University in Israel yesterday. Israel-based creative group No, No, No, No, No, Yes, who sculpted the Cyber Horse in reference to the Trojan horse in Greek mythology, had sought to make a statement about the hazardous effects of malware, with the horse symbolising a carrier of potentially "bad news" attempting to infiltrate cyberspace.