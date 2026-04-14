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Benin's Wadagni wins presidency in landslide with over 94% of votes

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COTONOU, April 13 - Benin's Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni secured a landslide victory in the West African nation's April 12 presidential election, garnering over 94% of votes, provisional results from the electoral commission showed on Monday.

Sacca Lafia, head of the country's independent electoral commission, announced on national television that the result was based on more than 90% of votes counted, highlighting Wadagni's insurmountable lead.

Voter turnout for the election stood at 58.78%, Lafia added.

Opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe conceded defeat nL8N40W1TO earlier on Monday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.