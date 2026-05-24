Benin's Wadagni takes office, vows better living standards, security

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FILE PHOTO: Romuald Wadagni, Benin's finance minister and the ruling party candidate for the presidential election, speaks during a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election scheduled for April 12, in Cotonou, Benin, April 10, 2026. REUTERS/Charles Placide Tossou/ File Photo

COTONOU, May 24 - Benin's new president, Romuald Wadagni, vowed at his inauguration on Sunday to confront rising security threats and to ensure economic growth translated into concrete improvements in people's lives.

Wadagni was elected on April 12 with more than 94% of the vote against challenger Paul Hounkpe, according to results confirmed on Sunday by the Constitutional Court.

He succeeds Patrice Talon, who had led the West African nation since 2016 and stepped down after two terms, in line with constitutional limits.

The 49-year-old former finance minister, who served in the role for a decade, is expected to continue Talon’s reform agenda, which helped deliver steady economic growth and improve Benin’s business climate.

"Our economy has progressed. That's a fact. But we all know that national growth only makes sense when it becomes visible in people's everyday lives," Wadagni said in his inaugural address.

He pledged to focus on job creation, access to basic services and social protection.

"The development of Benin must be experienced in every component of society and in every territory of the Republic," he said.

Wadagni also acknowledged mounting security challenges, as jihadist groups spilling over from the Sahel have stepped up attacks in northern Benin in recent years.

“Benin will not yield to fear or complacency,” he said, pledging closer cooperation with neighbouring countries facing the same threat.

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, the Sahel states at the centre of that threat, were among several countries represented at the ceremony.

In a region where some leaders have sought to extend their stay in power, Wadagni also stressed his commitment to democratic norms.

"I will serve with the constant awareness that power is never a personal privilege." he said.

The outgoing government narrowly survived a coup attempt in December, underscoring the fragile political and security environment in which Wadagni takes office. REUTERS