Benin opposition fails to secure seats in parliamentary election

People wait in line to cast their vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election, in Cotonou, Benin, January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Charles Placide Tossou

COTONOU, Jan 19 - Benin's political opposition has failed to win any seats in parliament, according to provisional election results released over the weekend, as two parties aligned with President Patrice Talon secured control over the entire body.

The January 11 election came just over one month after soldiers attempted to topple Talon in a failed coup bid and three months before the West African nation holds a presidential election that will end his 10-year tenure.

The Progressive Union for Renewal will hold 60 of 109 seats in the National Assembly, having won 41.15% of the vote, according to provisional results that still need to be validated by the Constitutional Court. The Republican Bloc will hold 49 seats, having won 36.64% of the vote.

The Democrats, the main opposition party linked to President Patrice Talon's predecessor and rival Thomas Boni Yayi, received 16.14% of the vote, failing to meet the 20% threshold required for parliamentary representation. That threshold was increased from 10% as part of electoral code reforms passed in 2024.

The Democrats previously held more than 20 seats.

The election outcome "deepens political exclusion and reduces institutional checks on the executive," Consultancy Signal Risk said in a note.

Nadin Kokode, a member of the Democrats, said last week that pro-Talon parties had done everything in their power to exclude the opposition from the political scene for the next seven-year term.

He complained of electoral irregularities including the late opening of polling stations, a lack of voting equipment and party supervisors' exclusion from the vote counting process.

The electoral commission reported a few minor logistical challenges during the poll but said incidents were promptly brought under control.

It said voter turnout was 36.73%. REUTERS