Benin government says armed forces foil coup attempt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

COTONOU, Dec 7 - Benin's government said on Sunday its armed forces had foiled a coup attempt after a group of soldiers in the West African nation claimed on national television to have seized power.

The attempted coup was latest threat to democratic rule in the region, where the military have in recent years seized power in Benin's neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso, as well as Mali, Guinea and, only last month, Guinea-Bissau.

At least eight soldiers, several wearing helmets, went on state television on Sunday morning to announce that a military committee led by Colonel Tigri Pascal had taken over and was dissolving national institutions, suspending the constitution and closing air, land and maritime borders.

"The army solemnly commits to give the Beninese people the hope of a truly new era, where fraternity, justice and work prevail," said a statement read by one of the soldiers.

However, Interior Minister Alassane Seidou said in a statement a few hours later that the West African country's armed forces had thwarted the attempted coup.

"Therefore, the government urges the population to go about their business as usual," he said.

Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari had earlier told Reuters that "a small group" of soldiers had attempted to overthrow the government but that forces loyal to President Patrice Talon were working to restore order. He said the coup plotters had only managed to take control of state TV.

GUNFIRE IN SEVERAL NEIGHBOURHOODS

Gunfire could be heard earlier on Sunday in several neighbourhoods of Cotonou, the country's largest city and economic hub, as residents were trying to make their way to church early on Sunday morning.

The French embassy said on Facebook that gunfire had been reported near Talon's residence in Cotonou and urged citizens to stay at home.

The coup attempt came as Benin was preparing for a presidential election in April that would mark the end of the tenure of incumbent Talon, in power since 2016.

In their TV statement, the soldiers mentioned the deteriorating security situation in northern Benin "coupled with the disregard and neglect of our fallen brothers-in-arms."

Talon has been credited with reviving economic growth, but the country has also seen an increasing number of attacks by Jihadist militants that have wreaked havoc in Mali and Burkina Faso.

In April, Benin's government said that 54 soldiers were killed in an attack in the north by an affiliate of Al Qaeda.

Last month, Benin adopted a new constitution that extended the presidential mandate from five to seven years, in what critics said was a power grab by the ruling coalition, who nominated Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni to be its candidate.

The opposition Democrats party, founded by Talon's predecessor Thomas Boni Yayi, saw its proposed candidate rejected because of what a court ruled was insufficient backing from lawmakers. REUTERS