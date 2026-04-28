Belarus releases Polish journalist, Warsaw frees Russian archaeologist in complex prisoner swap

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WARSAW, April 28 - Belarus has released Andrzej Poczobut, a Polish-Belarusian journalist and activist, as part of a prisoner exchange at the border with Poland, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Poland in return freed Alexander Butyagin, a Russian archaeologist whom it had been preparing to extradite to Ukraine.

A total of 10 prisoners were exchanged following negotiations that Belarusian state media said involved intelligence agencies from seven countries.

Not all of the names and nationalities of the released individuals were immediately announced.

A Belarusian of Polish origin, Poczobut was arrested in March 2021 and sentenced in 2023 to eight years in prison on charges of inciting ethnic hostility and undermining Belarusian security. Poland says the charges were unjust and politically motivated, and had long sought his release.

"Andrzej Poczobut is free! Welcome to your Polish home, my friend," Tusk wrote on social media platform X.

Tusk described Poczobut as "unyielding", quoting their first conversation after his release: "'Will I be able to go back there (to Belarus)?' - those were his first words. 'Only you decide. You are now a free man,' I replied."

Poczobut is a recipient of the European Union’s 2025 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, a prestigious human rights award.

"Let us rejoice, we have him back after 1,860 days in a maximum security prison. Our heroic compatriot, martyr for freedom, Andrzej Poczobut, is safe and sound in Poland," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

Poland has become a refuge for opponents of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia, Minsk’s main ally, launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Lukashenko has released hundreds of prisoners in the past two years in a process that has accelerated since Donald Trump returned to the White House last year and sent a special envoy, John Coale, to negotiate with him. The U.S. in return has begun removing sanctions against Belarus.

Human rights groups say more than 830 political prisoners still remain in Belarusian jails.

RUSSIAN ARCHAEOLOGIST WAS WANTED BY UKRAINE

Russia's FSB security service, quoted by state news agency TASS, said two Russians were coming home as a result of the swap.

The first was archaeologist Butyagin, who was arrested in Poland in December last year. He had been due to be handed over to Ukraine, which accused him of conducting unauthorised excavations and plundering historical artefacts in Crimea. Russia had expressed outrage over his arrest and demanded his release.

The FSB said the other Russian citizen who was released was the wife of a Russian soldier serving with Moscow's forces in Transdniestria, a breakaway region of Moldova.

It said the two Russians were exchanged for two Moldovan spies who arrived in Russia last year and were detained by Russian security agencies.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu wrote on X: "Today, we are bringing two Moldovan citizens home from Russian captivity. This would not have been possible without @realDonaldTrump and the US administration, and our partners in Poland and Romania. We are deeply grateful. They're coming home!"

Trump's envoy Coale said two other Poles were released as part of the deal. Poland did not name them, but said one of them was a priest. REUTERS