Beijing plans to kick off 2nd phase of Universal Resort within 3 years -state media

FILE PHOTO: A tourist poses in front of a sign of the Universal Resort, as the Universal Studios theme park reopens to the general public, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China June 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/file photo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
4 min ago

BEIJING - Beijing plans to kick off building the second phase of Universal Resort within three years, Beijing Daily reported Thursday, citing an action plan to push for high-quality development of China's capital from 2023 to 2025. REUTERS

