Beijing plans to kick off 2nd phase of Universal Resort within 3 years -state media

BEIJING - Beijing plans to kick off building the second phase of Universal Resort within three years, Beijing Daily reported Thursday, citing an action plan to push for high-quality development of China's capital from 2023 to 2025. REUTERS
BEIJING - Beijing plans to kick off building the second phase of Universal Resort within three years, Beijing Daily reported Thursday, citing an action plan to push for high-quality development of China's capital from 2023 to 2025. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.